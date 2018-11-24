Ash to return next season as Rutgers coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Rutgers athletic director Patrick Hobbs says football coach Chris Ash will return next season.

The Scarlet Knights lost their season finale 14-10 to Michigan State on Saturday night, finishing 1-11. Hobbs said afterward that the team never quit and has “a great core of young talent.”

Ash is 7-29 after three seasons at the New Jersey school. Ash said he’ll “review everything” and make any adjustments he thinks will move the program forward.

Rutgers won its opener against Texas State this year but lost its last 11 games.

Noah Trister, The Associated Press