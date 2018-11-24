Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
AP interview: Saudi royal says crown prince is here to stay
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 3:16 am EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A prominent Saudi royal says whether or not heads of state gathered in Argentina next week for the Group of 20 summit warmly engage with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he is someone “that they have to deal with.”
Prince Turki al-Faisal tells The Associated Press the kingdom “will have to bear” that its reputation has been tarred by the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate last month.
Still, he says, Saudi Arabia will continue to play a role on the world stage. He says President Donald Trump’s statement of support for Saudi Arabia recognizes the importance of the kingdom.
The prince, who once led Saudi intelligence, spoke Saturday during a policy briefing by the Beirut Institute Summit .
