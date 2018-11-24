Loading articles...

Akinjo, Hoyas hold off Campbell's red-hot Clemons, 93-85

WASHINGTON — James Akinjo made four straight free throws in the last 12 seconds to cool off a suddenly red-hot Campbell team and preserve Georgetown’s 93-85 win on Saturday.

Georgetown (5-1) led all the way but saw a 22-point lead nearly evaporate in the final six minutes of the game. Campbell’s prolific Chris Clemons — the nation’s top scorer — went off for 45 points, tying his season high, 27 coming in the second half when he hit five of his nine 3-pointers and the Fighting Camels (3-3) came as close as six, 89-83, with 12 seconds left.

Akinjo was fouled twice in the final seconds and made all four, finishing with 17 points and a perfect 6-for-6 at the foul line. Trey Mourning led with 27 points, 12 rebounds — both career highs —and three assists.

Mourning’s father, Hoya and NBA great Alonzo Mourning was in the stands.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.