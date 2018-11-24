Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Abilene Christian stays undefeated, beats UC Riverside 60-48
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 10:43 pm EST
STOCKTON, Calif. — Jalone Friday had 10 points to go with 10 rebounds and Jaren Lewis added 10 points as Abilene Christian remained undefeated on the season, beating UC Riverside 60-48 in the Tigers Thanksgiving Classic Saturday for its sixth victory.
Abilene Christian has won three games in three days and is off to its best start since 1998.
Both teams got off to a poor start Saturday with the Highlanders making just nine field goals and ACU eight in the first half as the Wildcats took a 24-22 lead into the break. ACU ended up making 22 of 53 (42 per cent) while the Highlanders improved to 18-of-46 shooting (39 per cent).
The Wildcats were up 44-32 midway of the second half and took their largest lead after Hayden Farquhar drilled a 3-pointer to make it 50-32 with 6:50 remaining. UC Riverside could never close the gap.
Dikymbe Martin led the way for UC Riverside (2-5) with 17 points. Callum McRae added 10 with six rebounds.
The Associated Press
