6 killed following argument at Haitian-Dominican border

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities say six people were killed at the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic after an argument.

Haitian police inspector Harry Deny told The Associated Press that four custom officers and two civilians died Saturday in the town of Malpasse.

He said the incident began when one officer shot a person who tried to cross the border with merchandise without stopping. A group of people then retaliated against the officers and set them on fire as they took refuge at a police station.

The killings come as Haiti faces a seventh day of protests that have shuttered schools and government offices.

The Associated Press