Vick's late FTs lift Tennessee Tech to 1st win, 79-73

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Hunter Vick scored 20 points, including a pair of free throws with 12.6 seconds remaining to blunt a comeback rally and Tennessee Tech held on to defeat Louisiana Monroe 79-73 Friday night to end a five-game losing skid.

Corey Tillery also scored 20 for the Golden Eagles (1-5), making five 3-pointers before fouling out in the final seconds. Micaiah Henry scored 14 with 11 rebounds and Jr. Clay added 11 points.

Andre Washington sank a pair of free throws as UL Monroe (2-3) trailed by one, 34-33, with 15:48 left. Tech edged away, leading by as many as 11 on a Tillery 3 with 8:49 to go.

And until Vick shut the door, Tennessee Tech made only two of six free throws in the final minute and the Warhawks inched as close as 75-73. Travis Munnings powered for a tip-in of his own miss and then dunked on Henry, who was playing with four fouls, in the last 34 seconds.

Munnings led with 22 points and six boards.

Tech shot 48 per cent from the floor (27 of 56) which offset a chilly 17-of-32 from the line.

The Associated Press