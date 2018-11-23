Vice-Admiral Mark Norman case erupts in fight for documents on two fronts

OTTAWA — Suspended Vice-Admiral Mark Norman is back in court today, where his lawyers and those representing the media are fighting different battles with the government and Crown for access to different documents.

Norman was suspended in January 2017 as the military’s second-in-command and charged last March with one count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking cabinet secrets to a Quebec shipyard. He has denied any wrongdoing and his case is moving toward a trial.

In general, court documents are open to the public but in this case the Crown is trying to prevent the public from seeing a number of them, arguing that they include witness interviews whose publication could affect the trial if other witnesses know about them.

Judge Heather Perkins-McVey decided to strike down a sweeping ban on releasing court filings imposed by a previous judge handling the case, but will hear arguments this afternoon on whether the interviews and some other information should be edited or kept secret.

The court also heard that federal departments have started gathering 135,000 government documents requested by Norman’s lawyers to mount his defence, but a government lawyer said progress has been slow because of the scope and complexity of the task.

And while the two sides have started working together to decide which documents might be relevant for the case, Norman’s lawyer says the government has not been forthcoming in providing updates or other information.

