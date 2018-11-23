Loading articles...

Training run cancelled for Lake Louise men's World Cup downhill

Benjamin Thomsen of Canada skis down the course during a training run for the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Training for Saturday’s season-opening World Cup men’s downhill was cancelled Friday due to poor visibility.

Snow and fog reduced visibility at the top of the Lake Louise course.

Defending champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland was the fastest in training Thursday.

Italy’s Christof Innerhofer was the quickest Wednesday.

Saturday’s downhill will be followed by a super-G on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

