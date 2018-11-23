Titans-Texans Preview Capsule

TENNESSEE (5-5) at HOUSTON (7-3)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – OFF

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Tennessee 6-4, Houston 4-6

SERIES RECORD – Titans lead 18-15

LAST MEETING – Titans beat Texans 20-17, Sept. 16

LAST WEEK – Titans lost to Colts 38-10; Texans beat Redskins 23-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 17, Texans No. 7

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (15), PASS (30).

TITANS Defence – OVERALL (9), RUSH (11), PASS (9).

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (11), PASS (19).

TEXANS Defence – OVERALL (9), RUSH (14), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – This is second straight AFC South game for Titans, who snapped six-game winning streak inside division with loss at Indianapolis. … Titans have won two straight and three of last four vs. Texans. … Titans have won six of their last seven games on Monday night, including 28-14 in Dallas on Nov. 5. … Titans WR Corey Davis ranks fourth in NFL for most third-down catches for first-down conversions with 15. … Titans second in NFL allowing 18.9 points per game. … Titans have allowed second-fewest TDs in NFL with 21. … RB Derrick Henry has four rushing touchdowns in last four games. … CB Adoree’ Jackson had nine tackles last week and had six tackles and interception in last meeting with Texans. … LB Wesley Woodyard has 10 or more tackles in two of last three games. … DT Jurrell Casey had two sacks, forced fumble and tackle for loss in last game against Houston. … Houston QB Deshaun Watson has thrown for 593 yards with six TDs and two interceptions in two career meetings with Titans. … RB Lamar Miller has had 85 yards rushing or more in two of last three games. … Rookie WR Keke Coutee led team with 77 yards receiving last week in return after missing two games with hamstring injury. … DE J.J. Watt has had sack in three straight games and forced fumble in last game against Titans. … S Justin Reid’s 101-yard interception return for touchdown tied for second longest by rookie in NFL history. … S Tyrann Mathieu had nine tackles and sack last week. He’s only safety in league with 60 or more tackles (61), three sacks and two interceptions this season. … Fantasy tip: Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins had 110 yards receiving and TD catch in last meeting and has TD catch in five straight games, which is tied for most in franchise history.

___

The Associated Press