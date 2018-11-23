3 more cases of E. coli illness linked to romaine lettuce in Ontario, Quebec

There are three more confirmed cases of E. coli illness linked to romaine lettuce in Ontario and Quebec, Canadian health officials said Friday.

The total number of Canadian cases is 22 in three provinces including New Brunswick, the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) reported.

The three most recent illnesses happened between late October and Nov. 1, the same time frame as the previous cases.

Eight people in Canada have been hospitalized, one with severe symptoms. The health officials on Friday did not disclose if those people are still in hospital.

The patients are between the ages of five and 93, and there are more females than males.

The CFIA said it hasn’t found any contaminated products in Canada at this point.

The agency is investigating whether the Canadian illnesses are connected to lettuce imported from California. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that’s likely where the lettuce that infected those in the States came from.

Public health officials are advising people to throw out any romaine lettuce they may have.

