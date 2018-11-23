Pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run

A man in his late 40s suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Dundalk Drive and Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses tell police there was an altercation prior to the incident.

Police say a silver or grey pick up truck fled the scene eastbound on Glamorgan towards Kennedy.

Paramedics say the man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.