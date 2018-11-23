Loading articles...

Ovechkin leads Capitals past Red Wings 3-1

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, of Russia, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson (43) as Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) skates by during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Washington. The Capitals won 3-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Michal Kempny and Alex Ovechkin scored 1:56 apart in the third period, helping the Washington Capitals beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday for their season-high fourth consecutive victory.

Kempny snapped a 1-1 tie with a slap shot at 6:38, and Ovechkin extended the lead to 3-1 with his 16th of the season.

Kempny had not scored this season until Washington’s previous game, a 4-2 victory over Chicago on Wednesday. Ovechkin and Tom Wilson each finished with a goal and an assist against Detroit.

The Red Wings were 9-2 in their last 11 games before the trip to Washington.

Jeff Seidel, The Associated Press


