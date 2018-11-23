Ovechkin leads Capitals past Red Wings 3-1

WASHINGTON — Michal Kempny and Alex Ovechkin scored 1:56 apart in the third period, helping the Washington Capitals beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday for their season-high fourth consecutive victory.

Kempny snapped a 1-1 tie with a slap shot at 6:38, and Ovechkin extended the lead to 3-1 with his 16th of the season.

Kempny had not scored this season until Washington’s previous game, a 4-2 victory over Chicago on Wednesday. Ovechkin and Tom Wilson each finished with a goal and an assist against Detroit.

The Red Wings were 9-2 in their last 11 games before the trip to Washington.

Jeff Seidel, The Associated Press



