Woman critically injured in Mississauga shooting

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a black man with light skin, six feet tall, and wearing a dark green three-quarter-length jacket with a hood.

Several schools and daycares in the area have been placed under hold-and-secure as a precaution.

They are Meadowvale Public Secondary, Plowmans Public Elementary, Shelter Bay Public Elementary, Settlers Green Public Elementary, Edenwood Public Elementary, Meadowvale French Montessori, Bright Scholar Montessori, Eden Daycare and Royal Daycare.

