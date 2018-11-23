Metro(pass) goes Presto: Here's what you need to know

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The final Metropass features the Cabbagetown Neighbours Heritage Mural on Parliament St. by Poonam Sharma and Michael Cavanaugh. Photo: CityNews
The TTC’s Metropass has reached its final stop. The December pass, which is on sale Friday, is going to be the last one ever.
What you need to know
The Metropass is being discontinued at the end of the month on Dec. 31, 2018.
It is on sale until Dec. 5.
Monthly and yearly passes are available on Presto instead.
The Metropass and Presto passes cost the same; $146.25 for adults and $116.75 for seniors (65+) and students (13-19).
TTC monthly passes are available on Presto and can be purchased from a fare vending machine at a subway station, from the TTC’s customer service centre at Davisville Station, or online at prestocard.ca.
12-month passes are also available, but only online at prestocard.ca.
Tickets and tokens will be discontinued by the end of 2019.
Metropass history
It’s been a form of payment on the TTC for 40 years.
The first Metropass was a paper card and required a photo as identification.
It went on sale on April 7, 1980, for the month of May and cost $26.
From May to December 1980, 693,000 adult passes were sold.
Since 1980, more than 78 million Metropasses have been sold.
In 1990, the Metropass was larger than they are now and made out of plastic.
In 2017, 2.4 million adult passes were sold.
In 2005, the passes became transferable.
This year’s Metropasses have featured murals from around Toronto. December’s pass features the Cabbagetown Neighbours Heritage Mural on Parliament St. by Poonam Sharma and Michael Cavanaugh.
We can probably ride free on days when Presto system goes kaput. It happens often enough and usually the TTC people in the ticket booths will tell you to go right thru in subway stations when that happens.