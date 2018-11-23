Loading articles...

Kukobat's FTs push Eastern Illinois past Gardner-Webb 79-78

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Rade Kukobat made a pair of free throws with three seconds left to push Eastern Illinois past Gardner-Webb 79-78 on Friday.

Gardner-Webb trailed 77-74 with 52 seconds left when Christian Turner made a pair of free throws to pull the Bulldogs to 77-76. Turner then forced a turnover, and following Bulldogs’ timeout, Gardner-Webb took a 78-77 lead on David Efianayi’s jumper with eight seconds to go. But Nate Johnson fouled Kukobat following timeouts from both teams.

Josiah Wallace made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Eastern Illinois (2-2). Mack Smith added 13 points, Kukobat finished with 12 and Kashawn Charles chipped in with 11.

Efianayi was 6 of 10 from the floor and made seven free throws to lead Gardner-Webb (1-4) with 20 points. Johnson added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

The Panthers opened the second half on a 16-6 run and led 51-44, but Gardner-Webb tied it at 53 then neither team led by more than four points.

The Associated Press

