Loading articles...

Kosovo police arrest 4 Serbs, sparks protests in the north

TIRANA, Albania — Kosovo police say they have arrested three ethnic Serbs linked to the killing of a leading Serb politician in the north.

A police statement said three ethnic Serbs were arrested early Friday in the Serb-dominated northern town of Mitrovica, 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the capital, Pristina. They are considered suspects in the killing of Oliver Ivanovic in January. A fourth Serb was arrested for resisting police.

The arrests have triggered protests by ethnic Serbs on Mitrovica’s main square.

Kosovo’s ethnic Albanians fought a bloody war with Serbia in 1998-1999 which ended with a 78-day NATO air campaign in June 1999.

Kosovo declared independence from Belgrade in 2008 which Belgrade still refuses to recognize.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.