Jets' McCown to start 2nd straight for injured Darnold

NEW YORK — Josh McCown will start his second straight game at quarterback for the New York Jets in place of injured rookie starter Sam Darnold.

Darnold strained his right foot against Miami on Nov. 4 and hasn’t practiced since. He is listed as out Friday on the team’s final injury report ahead of its game Sunday at home against New England.

Darnold was in uniform for the last three days of practice, but didn’t throw any passes during the 30-minute periods the media were allowed to watch.

The 39-year-old McCown was the starter last season, but hadn’t played a snap in the regular season until he filled in two weeks ago in New York’s 41-10 loss to Buffalo. He was 17 of 34 for 135 yards with two interceptions.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press