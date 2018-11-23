Jacob with21 as FIU breaks away from NAIA Ave Maria, 104-84

MIAMI — Trejon Jacob scored a season-best 21 points as four players scored 16 or more and Florida International rolled to its fourth 100-point victory of the season, downing NAIA Ave Maria 104-84 Friday night.

Jacob hit 5 of 7 from 3-point distance, added four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. Brian Beard, Jr. had 18 points with six assists and also had three steals. Antonio Daye, Jr. and Willy Nunez scored 16 points each.

FIU is off to a 6-1 start for the first time since the 1983-84 season and tied for the best seven-game start in the program’s history.

Leo Behrend’s 3-pointer put Ave Maria ahead 8-5 with the game three minutes old and the Gyrenes hung tough until FIU closed out the first half on a 7-2 run, leading 53-48 at the break.

Marcus Burrell drove for a layup seconds after intermission and the Panthers opened on a 10-3 run to break away. They led by double digits the rest of the way.

Romello Bates scored 16 points for the Gyrenes, who placed five in double figures.

