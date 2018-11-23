Loading articles...

Jackson, Johnson spark Grambling past Niagara, 74-68

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Devante Jackson and Lasani Johnson combined to score 31 points and Grambling knocked off Niagara, 74-68 in a Fort Myers Tip-off game Friday.

The Tigers, now winners of two straight, take on the winner of a game between St. Francis-Brooklyn and IUPUI Saturday at Niagara.

Johnson’s jumper with 1:11 left in the first half gave Grambling a 44-32 advantage, but the Purple Eagles surged back and Marvin Prochet’s 3 with :28 remaining cut the deficit to 44-37.

Niagara twice got within five, 71-66 in the final minute, but could get no closer.

Jackson finished with 16 points for Grambling (3-2), with Johnson adding 15 points and Ivy Smith Jr. 12. The Tigers shot 27 of 55 from the field (49.1 per cent), including 6 of 14 from distance.

Prochet finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Niagara (2-2), which shot 22 of 66 from the field (33.3 per cent) and was just 3 of 22 from distance. Dominic Robb added 15 points.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.