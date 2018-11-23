Loading articles...

Here's a list October inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories

OTTAWA — Canada’s national annual inflation rate was 2.4 per cent in October, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.1 per cent (1.4)

— Prince Edward Island: 2.5 (1.7)

— Nova Scotia: 2.9 (1.7)

— New Brunswick: 2.8 (2.0)

— Quebec: 1.7 (1.7)

— Ontario: 2.5 (2.2)

— Manitoba: 2.7 (2.4)

— Saskatchewan: 2.4 (1.8)

— Alberta: 2.8 (3.0)

— British Columbia: 3.0 (2.5)

The Canadian Press

