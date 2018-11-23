Loading articles...

Man shot dead in Hamilton

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

A man in his 30s is dead after a shooting at a home in Hamilton.

Police said they were called to Clifton Down Road near the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Garth Street just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on suspects at this time.

This is Hamilton’s 7th homicide of the year.


