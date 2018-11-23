Giants-Eagles Preview Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-7) at PHILADELPHIA (4-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Giants 5-5, Eagles 3-7

SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 85-84-2

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Giants, 34-13, Oct. 11

LAST WEEK — Giants beat Buccaneers 38-35; Eagles lost to Saints 48-7.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 21; Giants No. 26

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (30), PASS (13)

GIANTS Defence — OVERALL (25), RUSH (25), PASS (22)

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (25), PASS (14)

EAGLES Defence — OVERALL (23), RUSH (12), PASS (26)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles 16-4 vs. Giants since 2008, 8-1 since 2014. … Giants aim for first three-game winning streak since taking six in row from Oct. 16-Nov. 27, 2016, run that included 28-23 win over Eagles. It’s New York’s only win over Philadelphia in last nine. … QB Eli Manning has thrown five TDs and no interceptions in last two weeks. … 38 points in win over Bucs were most for Giants since 49 in loss to Saints (52) in 2015. … Rookie RB Saquon Barkley had career-best 142 yards rushing last week, topping his 130 against Eagles. He ranks third in NFL with 1,268 yards from scrimmage and leads all rookies with 728 yards rushing and 10 TDs from scrimmage. … New York had season-high four takeaways last week, all interceptions. … Alec Ogletree scored on 15-yard interception return, his third in career, second most among linebackers since entering league in 2013. … Landon Collins leads NFL safeties with 82 tackles. … Defence has one sack in last three games, 11 for season, second fewest in NFL. Oakland has nine. … Eagles coming off most lopsided loss by defending Super Bowl champion. … QB Carson Wentz had career-worst 31.9 passer rating vs. Saints last week. Wentz still one of only three QBs with passer rating over 100 and completion percentage over 69. …. Rookie RB Josh Adams had first career rushing TD last week. … Zach Ertz ranks third in NFL in catches (77) and is second among TEs in yards receiving (804). … WR Alshon Jeffery had eight catches for 74 yards and two TDs in last meeting. … DE Brandon Graham has 3 1/2 sacks in last four division games. … Fantasy tip: Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. faces Eagles’ injury-depleted secondary missing three-fourths of its starters.

