Cacok scores 17, UNC Wilmington downs Arkansas St. 78-64

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Devontae Cacok scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, leading four into double-figure scoring, and UNC Wilmington rallied after halftime for its first win, defeating Arkansas State 78-64 Friday night at the Battle in the Blue Ridge Tournament.

Arkansas State led 32-29 at halftime but the Seahawks (1-3) opened the second on a 15-4 run to lead by eight and outscored Arkansas State 49-32 in the final half.

Kai Toews added 13 points, nine after halftime, for UNCW, which shot 62 per cent, 18 of 29, after the break. Jaylen Fornes scored 12 and Ty Taylor 10.

Marquis Eaton led the Red Wolves (1-2) with a career-high 19 points, Canberk Kus added 14.

UNCW dominated the boards, 40-30, and outscored Arkansas State 44-26 in the paint. The Seahawks also scored 13 points off 10 turnovers while Arkansas State got six points off 12 UNCW giveaways.

The Associated Press