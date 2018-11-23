Shoppers head out early for Black Friday deals

Black Friday is the biggest day of the year for bargain hunters, and malls and stores across the GTA are opening earlier as retailers offer up deals.

Malls will also stay open later than usual. Below is a list of some of the mall hours:

Eaton Centre (7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

Yorkdale (8 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Sherway Gardens (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Scarborough Town Centre (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Square One (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Ahead of the malls opening its doors, shoppers lined up early to take advantage of sales at Best Buy at Bay and Dundas streets. The store opened at 5:30 a.m.

Black Friday shoppers line up early to take advantage of sales. This crowd is outside BestBuy at Bay/Dundas. Stores/malls open early today and stay open later including Eaton Center & Yorkdale Mall which open at 7am. Sherway Gardens-8am. pic.twitter.com/szxRrkB5rd — carl hanstke (@carl680) November 23, 2018

Black Friday, which is the day after U.S. Thanksgiving, has morphed from a single day when people got up early to score door busters into a whole month of deals.

It is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year, according to ShopperTrak, a technology company.

U.S. analysts say Black Friday sales should be even bigger than a year ago. They are expected to hit $23 billion on Friday, up from $21 billion during the same year-ago period, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse, which tracks all forms of payment, including cash.