Afghan official: Rally blocks road to protest killing of 3

KABUL — An Afghan official says hundreds of protesters have blocked roads in northern Parwan province to denounce the death of three people who they say were civilians, killed in an operation against the Taliban.

The protesters say the operation by Afghan special forces involved a NATO airstrike in the Jebul Siraj district Friday that killed the three.

However, NATO spokeswoman U.S. Sgt. 1st Class Debra Richardson says no NATO or American activity took place in Parwan in the past three days.

The provincial governor’s spokewoman, Wahida Sakhar, says Parwan officials are negotiating with the protesters and promised an investigation into the incident.

Afghan special forces called in a NATO airstrike during an operation Wednesday against the Taliban in eastern Logar province. Ten people died but it’s unclear how many were civilians.

