Wednesday's Games
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 22, 2018 2:08 am EST
NHL
Carolina 5 Toronto 2
New Jersey 5 Montreal 2
Minnesota 6 Ottawa 4
Calgary 6 Winnipeg 3
Anaheim 4 Vancouver 3
N.Y. Rangers 5 N.Y. Islanders 0
Pittsburgh 5 Dallas 1
Washington 4 Chicago 2
Tampa Bay 7 Florida 3
Buffalo 5 Philadelphia 2
Detroit 3 Boston 2 (OT)
Nashville 4 St. Louis 1
Vegas 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Colorado 7 Los Angeles 3
—
AHL
Charlotte 3 Belleville 2
Utica 3 Laval 2
Hartford 4 Providence 3 (OT)
Syracuse 4 Binghamton 1
Milwaukee 3 Iowa 2 (SO)
Tucson 3 Stockton 2
Ontario 4 San Diego 3
—
NBA
Toronto 124 Atlanta 108
Charlotte 127 Indiana 109
Philadelphia 121 New Orleans 120
New York 117 Boston 109
Denver 103 Minnesota 101
Houston 126 Detroit 124
L.A. Lakers 109 Cleveland 105
Chicago 124 Phoenix 116
Milwaukee 143 Portland 100
Dallas 119 Brooklyn 113
Memphis 104 San Antonio 103
Sacramento 119 Utah 110
Oklahoma City 123 Golden State 95
—
The Canadian Press
