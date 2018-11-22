Villanova, Oklahoma State, LSU reach Advocare semifinals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Villanova took a step forward after dropping out of the Top 25 for the first time since December 2013.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and the defending national champion Wildcats stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 83-56 on Thursday in the opening round of the AdvoCare Invitational at Disney World.

“We pride ourselves on attention to detail, and as you can see right now we just don’t have it,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “We’ve got a lot of new guys, but it was a good step for us today. I thought a lot of good details defensively, good details on the glass.”

The Wildcats outrebounded Canisius 51-24.

Oklahoma State and No. 19 LSU joined Villanova in Friday’s semifinals. No. 14 Florida State and UAB played later Thursday for the other spot.

Phil Booth also scored 15 points for the Wildcats (3-2). They will play Oklahoma State, which beat Memphis 84-64.

Villanova went from No. 8 to unranked after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season’s national championship game and getting beaten 76-68 in overtime by Furman last week.

“When we were in the AP poll we never talked about it, so when we’re not we don’t talk about it,” Wright said. “We were looking forward to playing better and that’s what I’m really pleased with.”

Villanova stars Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman were all selected in the NBA draft after last season’s championship run.

Canisius (1-3) got 19 points from Isaiah Reese. Takal Molson, who entered averaging 21.3 points per game, had 10.

The Golden Griffins got to 63-52 with 4 1/2 minutes left before Villanova pulled away.

Canisius and Memphis will meet Friday in the consolation round.

No. 19 LSU 67, COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 55

Emmitt Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds for LSU.

“For the most part we controlled the game from tip to finish,” Tigers coach Will Wade said. “It got close there a little bit, but every time they got close we answered with big shots or big possessions or a big defensive stop.”

Skylar Mays added 12 points for the Tigers (5-0), off to their best start since opening 6-0 in 2012-13.

Tigers freshman Naz Reid, slowed by an ankle injury, had six points and two rebounds in 15 minutes. The forward had four points over 10 minutes in last Friday’s 74-67 win over Louisiana Tech.

College of Charleston (3-2) got a season-high 27 points and nine rebounds from Jarrell Brantley. It was his 19th game of 20 or more points.

Grant Riller, averaging 19 points per game coming in, was held to four on 2-of-10 shooting.

“We’re trying to figure out where we are,” Cougars coach Earl Grant said. “You get a chance to play in a very competitive tournament. It’s good for us.”

College of Charleston will face the Florida State-UAB loser Friday night in the consolation round.

OKLAHOMA STATE 84, MEMPHIS 64

Oklahoma State dominated inside in a one-sided victory over Memphis.

Cameron McGriff scored 11 points and added 12 rebounds, and Yor Anel had 12 points and six blocked shot as the Cowboys advanced to Friday’s semifinals.

“We have a lot of size,” McGriff said. “We try and use that to our advantage.”

Oklahoma State (3-1) shot 57 per cent.

“I think this team has got a chance to become really good over the course of the season,” Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said. “I’m excited to see them continue to grow.”

Tyler Harris led Memphis (2-2) with 14 points. The Tigers entered averaging 87 per game.

Former Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway is the first-year coach at Memphis.

“It was really embarrassing today, to me, to have our team go out and defend the way we defended,” Hardaway said. “We knew exactly what was coming and they still punched us in the mouth. They swung first and they never stopped swinging.”

