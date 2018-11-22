Loading articles...

Scores and Schedule

Wednesday’s Games

NHL

Carolina 5 Toronto 2

New Jersey 5 Montreal 2

Minnesota 6 Ottawa 4

Calgary 6 Winnipeg 3

Anaheim 4 Vancouver 3

N.Y. Rangers 5 N.Y. Islanders 0

Pittsburgh 5 Dallas 1

Washington 4 Chicago 2

Tampa Bay 7 Florida 3

Buffalo 5 Philadelphia 2

Detroit 3 Boston 2 (OT)

Nashville 4 St. Louis 1

Vegas 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Colorado 7 Los Angeles 3

AHL

Charlotte 3 Belleville 2

Utica 3 Laval 2

Hartford 4 Providence 3 (OT)

Syracuse 4 Binghamton 1

Milwaukee 3 Iowa 2 (SO)

Tucson 3 Stockton 2

Ontario 4 San Diego 3

NBA

Toronto 124 Atlanta 108

Charlotte 127 Indiana 109

Philadelphia 121 New Orleans 120

New York 117 Boston 109

Denver 103 Minnesota 101

Houston 126 Detroit 124

L.A. Lakers 109 Cleveland 105

Chicago 124 Phoenix 116

Milwaukee 143 Portland 100

Dallas 119 Brooklyn 113

Memphis 104 San Antonio 103

Sacramento 119 Utah 110

Oklahoma City 123 Golden State 95

Thursday’s Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

