Record shops prepare for Black Friday

It may be the most wonderful time of the year for music lovers.

While thousands flock to the malls for deals on electronics and clothing, there is another hot deal happening many don’t associate one of the craziest shopping days of the year with.

Record Store Day: The Black Friday edition.

“People are so excited to get the exclusive releases,” Stephen Yorke, Owner of Dead Dog Records told CityNews. “The line-ups, just the energy that comes from it, is a fantastic thing.”

Vinyl lovers will line-up hours before the stores open in hopes of getting their hands on some exclusive music releases.

“The one I get most request for is the Keith Richard’s ’12’ which is a 40th anniversary edition of his release ‘Run Rudolph Run’.”

Toronto based record company Dine Alone Records will have dozens of local artists exclusive material available too.

“We have a bunch of exclusive releases that will just be available in our store,” said Vice President Lisa Longutenkow. “One of the highlights is the limited release of the new City And Colour live record ‘Guide Me Back Home’ that is on yellow and black vinyl. We are releasing 100 this Friday and it’s only available at our store.”

Here is a list of some of the most sought after records for Black Friday edition of Record Store Day:

The Dirty Nil: ‘You’re Welcome’ – 8 track

Attack In Black: ‘Got Live’ – yellow 12”

Alexisonfire: ‘Watch Out’ – pink 12”

Keith Richards: ‘Run Rudolph Run – red 12”

The Byrds – ‘Sweetheart of the Rodeo’ 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition – 12”

Madonna – ‘Ray of Light – Clear 12”

Iggy & The Stooges – ‘Rare Power’ 12”