Record-breaking cold hits Toronto

Last Updated Nov 22, 2018 at 5:45 am EST

A woman is seen bundled up on a cold day in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2014. CITYNEWS

The frigid air has gripped Toronto, making it the coldest November 22 on record in the city.

On Thursday morning, the temperature dropped to -13 C — breaking the record of -12.4 set on this date in 1989. Add in the windchill and it felt like -20 C at one point.

The city’s first extreme cold weather alert of the not-yet-arrived winter season remains in effect. It was issued on Wednesday.

During an extreme cold weather alert, the city activates various services to help get the homeless and other vulnerable residents inside.

It will remain cold throughout the day as the cold wind persists. The temperature will rise to -6 C but the windchill will be near -10 for the afternoon.

But the cold won’t last forever. By Friday, the temperature will be near 3 C.

