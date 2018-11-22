Tutor charged in alleged sexual assault of Toronto girl, 12

Police have arrested and charged a 37-year-old Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting a girl he was tutoring.

The alleged incident took place on Nov. 4, when Desire Waffo Tamwo was tutoring the 12-year-old girl in her home.

They say Tamwo has been employed by Tutor Doctor, a company that provides in-home tutoring services, since November 2016.

He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and invitation to sexual touching.

Tamwo is set to appear in court on Dec. 13.