OHL Roundup: Bode Wilde stars in overtime as Spirit down Battalion 4-3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Bode Wilde scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the North Bay Battalion 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Brady Gilmour and Damien Giroux also scored for the Spirit (12-9-2), while Ivan Prosvetov made 28 saves for the win.

Kurtis Evans, Justin Brazeau and Brandon Coe had goals in regulation time for the Battalion (10-11-2).

Christian Purboo stopped 32 shots for North Bay.

Saginaw did not score on its three power plays and the Battalion went 0 for 2.

—

PETES 8 FRONTENACS 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Robertson had a hat trick as the Petes routed Kingston.

Liam Kirk had a pair of goals, including the eventual winner, for Peterborough (13-11-0), while Adam Timleck, Matt McNamara and Austin Osmanski rounded out the attack.

Ian Derungs and Kallaway Mercer replied for the Frontenacs (7-17-1) .

—

COLTS 7 OTTERS 5

ERIE, Pa. — Ben Hawerchuk struck twice as Barrie rolled past the Otters.

Jacob Tortora’s goal early in the third period stood as the winner for the Colts (12-10-1), while Tyson Foerster, Tyler Tucker, Aidan Brown and Lucas Chiodo also scored.

Gera Poddubnyi had two goals for Erie (9-13-1), while Danial Singer, Chad Yetman and Ryan Martin chipped in.

—

KNIGHTS 7 STEELHEADS 4

LONDON, Ont. — Adam Boqvist scored twice as the Knights sank Mississauga.

Evan Bouchard’s power-play goal in the second period was the winner for London (16-4-2). Paul Cotter, Nathan Dunkley, Billy Moskal and Alex Formenton added goals of their own.

Owen Tippett, Cole Carter, Alan Lyszczarczyk and Ryan McLeod supplied the offence for the Steelheads (14-7-2).

The Canadian Press