No. 2 UConn beats Mississippi 90-50 in Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Katie Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 22 points and No. 2 UConn beat Mississippi 90-50 on Thursday night in the Paradise Jam.

The Huskies (3-0) extended their regular-season winning streak to 118 games.

Napheesa Collier added a season-best 18 points and had 10 rebounds, Christyn Williams had 13 points, Megan Walker 12, Olivia Nelson-Ododa 11 and Crystal Dangerfield 10 for the Huskies (3-0) in their biggest margin of victory this season.

Shannon Dozier and Crystal Allen finished with 11 points each for the Rebels (3-2).

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The regular-season winning streak dates to the second game of the 2014-2015 season, an overtime loss to Stanford.

Mississippi: The Rebels have lost 11 straight to Top 10 teams since the 2015-2016 season, when they downed then-No. 9 Kentucky 73-65.

UP NEXT

UConn: Face St. John’s on Friday.

Mississippi: The Rebels face Purdue on Friday.

The Associated Press

