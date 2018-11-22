Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,091.58, down 3.44 points).

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Up 24 cents, or 10.6 per cent, to $2.50 on 16 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 25 cents, or three per cent, to $8.00 on 4.9 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up six cents, or 2.43 per cent, to $2.53 on 3.6 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $4.63 on 2.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 35 cents, or 1.63 per cent, to $21.77 on 2.1 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Down eight cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $11.61 on 2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Down 94 cents to $94.94. Canada’s financial consumer watchdog got the green light to probe how banking customer complaints are handled internally and by external complaint bodies. The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada said the new review is still in the planning stages but the government’s direction in the fall economic statement Wednesday officially kicks off the process. The review to be completed by June will take a closer look at disputes handled by the banks internally and financial industry complaints escalated to third-parties such as the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBSI) and Investments and the ADR Chambers Banking Ombuds Office (ADRBO).

The Canadian Press