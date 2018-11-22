Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
More charges against woman accused of bilking travellers
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 22, 2018 3:06 pm EST
GRETNA, La. — A woman accused of selling bogus vacation packages to the Essence Festival in New Orleans faces 64 new charges.
A spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office tells local news outlets Nakesia Washington of Harvey was booked on charges of theft and computer fraud last week and this week.
Washington was first accused in August. Deputies originally said victims who booked vacation packages with Washington’s company lost more than $80,000. That was before the dozens of new charges were piled on. Many guests arrived for the July 4 festival in New Orleans to find they had no hotel reservations or tickets.
Washington remains jailed unless she can post $300,000 in bail. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer to speak for her.
Capt. Jason Rivarde says the investigation continues
The Associated Press
