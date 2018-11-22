Loading articles...

Money laundering: Dutch police find cash in washing machine

AMSTERDAM — Dutch police who found 350,000 euros ($400,000) hidden inside a washing machine have detained a man on suspicion of — what else? — money laundering.

Police said in a statement Thursday that officers were checking a house in western Amsterdam on Monday for unregistered residents when they found the valuable laundry load.

A photo displayed on the police website showed bundles of bank notes, mainly 20- and 50-euro bills, crammed into the drum.

The officers also found a money-counting machine, a gun and several cellphones.

The 24-year-old suspect’s name was not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.