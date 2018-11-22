Kansas Medicaid expansion in doubt despite governor support

TOPEKA, Kan. — Newly elected Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly supports Medicaid expansion, but she won’t have an easy time getting it through the Legislature.

Medicaid expansion passed the Legislature last year with strong bipartisan support, only to be vetoed by a Republican governor.

In this month’s election, Republicans not only retained their majority in both legislative chambers but also expanded the ranks of strong conservatives within the party.

That leaves minority Democrats with fewer GOP moderates to help pass Medicaid expansion, which would provide health coverage to about 150,000 more low-income adults.

For her part, Kelly has promised to have a working group create a bipartisan plan.

John Hanna, The Associated Press