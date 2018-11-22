Jewellery store owners fend off robbery suspects with swords

An attempted robbery at jewellery store was thwarted by the quick-thinking employees and their swords in Mississauga.

Police say they were called to the business in the area of Airport Road and Beverly Street around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Four suspects allegedly attempted to break into the store by breaking a window. The employees were able to fend off the suspects with swords and the assailants fled the scene in a dark coloured Dodge Durango.

No injuries were reported and nothing was stolen during the incident.

Police have released descriptions of all four suspects.

The first two are described as men, five foot eight-10 inches tall with a medium build. They were both wearing blur jumpsuits with reflective safety decals, a black toque, shoes hoodie and backpack.

The third suspects is described as five foot nine-11 inches tall with a heavy build, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and armed with a black handgun.

The fourth suspect was wearing a black winter jacket with a fur lined hood, black pants, white gloves and was holding a black bag.

Surveillance footage has been released by Peel police in attempt to locate the suspects.