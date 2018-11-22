Loading articles...

Gallinat, Dorsey lead Pacific past UC Riverside 74-54

STOCKTON, Calif. — Roberto Gallinat scored 20 points and Lafayette Dorsey 18 to lead Pacific over UC Riverside 74-54 on Thursday.

Gallinat was 5-of-10 shooting and made 9 of 10 free throws while Dorsey was 7 of 9 from the field with the Tigers shooting 52 per cent, including 58 per cent in the second half when the Tigers (4-2) outscored the Highlanders by 13. Khy Kabellis added 11 points and Jahlil Tripp grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Pacific dominated points in the paint 36-12 and outrebounded UCR 40-25.

Dikymbe Martin was 7-of-13 shooting for 20 points, making three 3-pointers, for UCR (2-3). Menno Dijkstra also made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points but the Highlanders shot just 33 per cent.

Leading by nine with 7 1/2 minutes remaining, the Tigers outscored UCR 20-10 to take their largest lead of 72-53 with 1:39 to go with Gallinat scoring 10 during the run.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.