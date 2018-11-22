Far right seeks acceptance in Spain, 1 suburb at a time

MURCIA, Spain — Vox, the newcomer in Spanish politics, is reaching out to workers in city suburbs and rural areas with high unemployment, attempting to emerge out of the shadows in a country that has been slow to embrace the far right.

The last far-right Spanish lawmaker lost his seat in parliament in 1982. But Vox garnered a 1.4-per cent share of votes in official polls last month, setting the Euroskeptic, anti-feminist and staunchly patriotic party on track to enter the lower house of parliament in general elections due before 2020.

“There is no such thing as the glass ceiling that many place upon us by saying we are on the fringes or political extremists,” Vox President Santiago Abascal tells The Associated Press. “We just defend what many families are discussing at the table.”

The Associated Press