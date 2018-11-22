CP NewsAlert: Decorated Canadian alpine skier Erik Guay announces retirement

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Erik Guay is ending his career at the same hill where he won his first World Cup medal 15 years ago.

Canada’s most decorated alpine skier announced his retirement today as skiers participated in their second day of training for this weekend’s World Cup downhill at Lake Louise.

Guay had announced last month that this would be his final ski season.

But the 37-year-old Montreal native decided to accelerate that timeline after he was 69th in Wednesday’s first training run with a time of one minute 51.36 seconds, 3.79 seconds behind pace-setter Christof Innerhofer.

The three-time Olympian earned 25 World Cup medals and captured three world championship medals, including two gold, over his career.

He won his first World Cup medal when he took silver in a downhill race at Lake Louise on Nov. 29, 2003.

The Canadian Press