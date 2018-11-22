Loading articles...

Committee calls for equal distribution of donations to Humboldt Broncos families

A GoFundMe page for the Humboldt Broncos is seen on a computer near Tisdale, Sask., on April, 10, 2018. An advisory committee working on how to distribute $15.2 million raised in a GoFundMe campaign after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash says they will respect the families wishes and distribute the money in an equal way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Jonathan Hayward

SASKATOON — A committee working on how to distribute $15.2 million raised in a GoFundMe campaign after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash says a court should respect the families’ wishes on how the money should be divided.

The committee is recommending a total payout of $525,000 for each of the 16 families who lost a loved one in the crash.

It is also recommending a total of $475,000 for each of the 13 surviving players.

Court documents say the suggestions are based on a formula that came out of discussions with the families.

In August, a judge approved an interim payment of $50,000 each to the survivors and families of the people who died in April.

The recommendations still need to be approved at a court appearance set for Wednesday.

Committee members included retired Saskatchewan justice Dennis Ball; Mark Chipman, chairman of the company that owns the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets; Olympic gold medallist Hayley Wickenheiser; Dr. Peter Spafford, who’s in charge of head and neck surgery at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine; and Kevin Cameron, executive director of the Canadian Centre for Threat Assessment and Trauma Response.

The Canadian Press

