Bus drives off mountain highway in Nepal, killing 16 people

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A passenger bus has driven off a mountain highway in Nepal, killing 16 people and injuring 20 others.

Government administrator Karunakar Awasthi says the bus rolled about 300 metres (984 feet) down a mountain slope before it slammed near a river in west Nepal on Thursday.

Rescuers are struggling because of darkness and remoteness of the area but managed to recover the bodies and take the injured to hospitals.

The cause of the crash isn’t immediately clear but accidents are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads in mountainous Nepal.

The Associated Press