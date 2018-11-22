Loading articles...

Brampton East MP Raj Grewal resigns for "personal and medical reasons"

Liberal MP Raj Grewal rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday, June 3, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberal MP for Brampton East Raj Grewal has announced he is resigning his seat due to personal and medical reasons.

The 33-year-old was elected in 2015.

More to come

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.