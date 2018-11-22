Loading articles...

Bouyea with 14 points, San Francisco edges Harvard 61-57

SAN FRANCISCO — Jamaree Bouyea scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and San Francisco held on late to edge Harvard 61-57 on Wednesday night.

Frankie Ferrari added 14 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Dons (5-0). Matt McCarthy scored 12 points with 14 rebounds, and Charles Minlend chipped in 10 points with four boards.

The Dons led throughout the first half and were up 32-21 at the break. Harvard took a brief one-point lead late in the second quarter on a layup by Noah Kirkwood but San Francisco went ahead again, 53-52, on a pair of Bouyea free throws with 4:08 to play. Bouyea followed that with a layup and a 3-pointer to make it 58-54 with 1:30 left. Harvard closed to 59-57 with :24 remaining but Spencer Freedman missed a jumper after that and Ferrari drained two free throws with two seconds left for the final score.

Chris Lewis led the Crimson (2-3) with 16 points and five rebounds.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.