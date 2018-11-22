Exploring the power dynamics in locker rooms

The horrific reports from Toronto’s St. Michael’s College School have reminded us that for all the discussion outside of locker rooms about hazing, bullying and consent, there hasn’t been enough progress made on what sometimes happens in these spaces. Extremes like sexual abuse may not be the norm for all high school and university sports initiations — but we have more than enough evidence by now to know they’re not exactly unique occurrences, either.

Today we’re talking to someone who has spent his life inside these rooms about what makes the difference between a healthy and a toxic room, the power dynamics at play, and how we can empower key people inside those rooms to make consent a priority and to move the culture forward from within.

THE BIG STORY PODCAST GUEST: Donnovan Bennett, Sportsnet

Today’s Podcast – Can we change locker room culture from the inside?

