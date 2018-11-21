Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Vienna conference calls on combating anti-Semitism in Europe
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2018 8:32 am EST
VIENNA — Jewish and European leaders are vowing to combat the resurgence of anti-Semitism on the continent and proposed concrete measures to counter the hatred of Jews.
The head of the European Jewish Congress, Moshe Kantor, warned at Wednesday’s “Europe Beyond Anti-Semitism and Anti-Semitism – Securing Jewish Life in Europe” conference in Vienna that “Jewish communities in Europe are increasingly concerned about their security and pessimistic about their future.”
He and others called on governments, public and private institutions to implement anti-Semitism policies presented at the conference.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency until the end of the year and hosted the meeting, said the measures include providing better safety for Jewish communities, reinforcing legislation and improving education against anti-Semitism.
