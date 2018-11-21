US durable goods orders fall 4.4 per cent in October

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE- In this Oct. 21, 2018, file photo a long line of unsold 2018 Stelvio sports-utility vehicles sits at an Alfa Romeo dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. On Wednesday, Nov. 21, the Commerce Department releases its October report on durable goods. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods fell by the largest amount in 15 months with a key category that tracks business investment showing weakness for a third straight month.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that orders for durable goods dropped 4.4 per cent last month. It was the third decline in the past four months with the October drop led by a huge decline in the volatile areas of commercial and military aircraft.
A category that serves as a proxy for business investment was flat in October after declines in both August and September. The slowdown has raised the spectre that a widening trade war between the United States and China is causing U.S. companies to grow more cautious about committing resources to expand and modernize operations.