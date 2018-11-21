Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
UK police arrest 2, rescue 17 in anti-slavery swoop
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2018 11:59 am EST
LONDON — British police say 17 people have been rescued by police conducting an anti-slavery operation.
They added Wednesday that two men have been arrested on suspicion of violating the Modern Slavery Act.
The raids at seven different locations including a takeout restaurant were carried out Wednesday morning in the city of Manchester in northwestern England.
Det. Insp. Chris Potter said the raids targeted people who take advantage of workers for cheap labour and “completely disregard their right to live in a clean and safe environment.”
Police say the raids came after officers received a report in June that a man had been assaulted and trafficked to work in the U.K. in poor conditions.
The suspects have not been charged or identified.
