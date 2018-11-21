Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Top Israeli minister: Trump wasting his time with peace plan
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2018 6:13 am EST
JERUSALEM — A top Israeli Cabinet minister says President Donald Trump is wasting his time trying to push for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked says Wednesday that reaching peace is currently impossible and Trump should focus his energy elsewhere until the Palestinians are ready to compromise. Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, Shaked says “I think personally it is a waste of time.”
The U.S. is preparing to release its long-anticipated Mideast peace plan, which Trump calls the “Deal of the Century.”
Trump’s Mideast team, headed by his adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been working on a peace proposal for months but has not said when it will be released. The Palestinians consider the plan a non-starter, accusing Trump of being unfairly biased toward Israel.
The Associated Press
